Miami Football Getting Rid of Iconic 'Turnover Chain,' HC Mario Cristobal Says

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Turnover Chain is no more.

New Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mario Cristobal, said on Wednesday that the program was doing away with the short-lived tradition:

Cristobal's remarks don't come as a major surprise—all the way back in January, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal reportedly told recruit Francis Mauigoa at Miami's Elite Prospect Day that the Canes "got rid of the turnover chains and stuff like that. We're here to play football."

Dating back to 2017, Hurricanes defenders would don a chain after securing a turnover.

But no more. Like so many of South Florida's inhabitants, the Turnover Chain is retired.