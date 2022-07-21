X

Miami Football Getting Rid of Iconic 'Turnover Chain,' HC Mario Cristobal Says

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 21, 2022

Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Turnover Chain is no more.

New Miami Hurricanes head football coach, Mario Cristobal, said on Wednesday that the program was doing away with the short-lived tradition:

Ross Dellenger @RossDellenger

Visited Mario and Miami last week. The turnover chains have been removed from the display case in the football offices and are now somewhere in the team’s equipment room, possibly never to see light again. <a href="https://t.co/rk7d71lO60">https://t.co/rk7d71lO60</a>

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

Miami Takeaways by Season<br>Turnover Chain Era (Since 2017)<br><br>2017 -- 31<br>2018 -- 25<br>2019 -- 20<br>2020 -- 16<br>2021 -- 11 <a href="https://t.co/Zk6b9sWHqR">pic.twitter.com/Zk6b9sWHqR</a>

Cristobal's remarks don't come as a major surprise—all the way back in January, offensive line coach Alex Mirabal reportedly told recruit Francis Mauigoa at Miami's Elite Prospect Day that the Canes "got rid of the turnover chains and stuff like that. We're here to play football."

Dating back to 2017, Hurricanes defenders would don a chain after securing a turnover.

Canes Football @CanesFootball

Baller. <a href="https://t.co/RxM7SBwnv5">pic.twitter.com/RxM7SBwnv5</a>

But no more. Like so many of South Florida's inhabitants, the Turnover Chain is retired.

