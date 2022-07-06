Cavaliers Rumors: Collin Sexton Has 'No Market' in FA; CLE 'Hopeful' for New Contract

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers are "still hopeful and optimistic" they can agree to a new deal with restricted free agent Collin Sexton, according to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.

Per that report, "potential Sexton suitors continue to dwindle, with few cap-space teams capable of giving him the lucrative offer he covets and one the Cavs wouldn't want to match."

"He has no market," a league executive told Fedor.

