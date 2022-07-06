Projecting Every Conference's Best RBs for the 2022 CFB Season

1 of 10

George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Last season, UCF paced the American with 5.4 yards per carry. The 2022 season may bring more of the same.

Isaiah Bowser scampered for 803 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games last season, and Johnny Richardson ripped off 733 at a sizzling 7.1 yards per attempt. He also caught 25 passes for 226 yards, finishing the season with 959 yards from scrimmage.

Rounding out the depth is Mark Antony Richards, who added 309 yards and five touchdowns in his first year after transferring from Auburn.

UCF returns three starters on the offensive line and plucked veteran tackle Ryan Swoboda from Virginia. Throw in the mobile threat of expected quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, and this backfield should be electric.