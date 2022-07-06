Projecting Every Conference's Best RBs for the 2022 CFB Season

Projecting Every Conference's Best RBs for the 2022 CFB SeasonJuly 6, 2022
B/R's offseason series is rolling along with the running backs.
In the spring, we outlined the most productive returning backfields with no emphasis on projection. This time around, we're projecting the groups that will actually be the best on the field within each conference.
The list is subjective but focuses on projected efficiency while also considering established talent.
Previous units covered: Offensive Line, Defensive Line, Wide Receivers, Secondary.
American: UCF Knights
Last season, UCF paced the American with 5.4 yards per carry. The 2022 season may bring more of the same.
Isaiah Bowser scampered for 803 yards and nine touchdowns in eight games last season, and Johnny Richardson ripped off 733 at a sizzling 7.1 yards per attempt. He also caught 25 passes for 226 yards, finishing the season with 959 yards from scrimmage.
Rounding out the depth is Mark Antony Richards, who added 309 yards and five touchdowns in his first year after transferring from Auburn.
UCF returns three starters on the offensive line and plucked veteran tackle Ryan Swoboda from Virginia. Throw in the mobile threat of expected quarterback John Rhys Plumlee, and this backfield should be electric.
ACC: Syracuse Orange
After leading the ACC in rushing yards per game in 2021, Syracuse must replace only one member of the offensive line.
That's awfully good news for Sean Tucker.
Over the past two seasons, he's rushed for 2,122 yards and 16 touchdowns. Tucker finished with the sixth-most yards (1,496) in the Football Bowl Subdivision last season.
Between him and dual-threat QB Garrett Shrader, the remainder of Syracuse's running backs accounted for just 34 carries in 2021. However, the Orange can deepen the rotation with Juwuan Price, who tallied 693 yards and 10 touchdowns with New Mexico State in 2022.
Big 12: Texas Longhorns
Texas has fantastic upside.
Bijan Robinson is the Heisman-level headliner, and his main backups will be Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson. Led by Bijan's 1,127 yards, they combined for 2,018 at a 6.0-yard clip in 2021.
Most notably, the law firm of Robinson, Johnson & Robinson put up that efficient production despite the Longhorns dropping seven games. Even if the ever-present offseason buzz of a Big 12 championship run doesn't come true in 2022, Texas should avoid a repeat of that frustrating year.
Considering what this group accomplished in a bad season, there is well-founded optimism for a high-level unit.
Big Ten: Ohio State Buckeyes
In short, the Big Ten is stacked. There are several worthy options to consider right away.
Along with the Ohio State Buckeyes, the conference also has the Braelon Allen-led Wisconsin Badgers. Plus, both Mohamed Ibhraim and Trey Potts return from injury for the Minnesota Golden Gophers, and the Michigan Wolverines have a ton of promise.
Ohio State, though, has TreVeyon Henderson.
The versatile back returns after a dazzling true freshman season in which he rushed for 1,255 yards, caught 27 passes for 312 yards and totaled 19 touchdowns. Henderson would be a premier Heisman Trophy contender were it not for Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Miyan Williams provided 507 yards at a scorching 7.1 per attempt last season. giving the Buckeyes one of the nation's best duos in the backfield.
C-USA: North Texas Mean Green
At least on paper, Conference USA has a two-team race.
Although the UAB Blazers probably win on individual talent with DeWayne McBride and Jermaine Brown Jr., the offensive line has a few starters to replace. And the North Texas Mean Green were already more efficient in 2021, anyway.
North Texas lost 1,200-yard runner DeAndre Torrey to the NFL but welcomes back Oscar Adaway III. He rushed for 572 yards in 2020 before missing last season with a torn ACL.
Three more sophomores—Ikaika Ragsdale (534 yards; five touchdowns), Ayo Adeyi (496; six) and Isaiah Johnson (359; five)—give North Texas an impressive collection of depth to run behind four returning linemen.
MAC: Central Michigan Chippewas
If you're looking for a trivia question to stump your friends—so, yeah, I'm speaking to eight people right now—deposit this one in the ol' memory bank.
Central Michigan has a pair of 1,000-yard runners on the roster with Lew Nichols and Kobe Lewis.
Nichols scampered for an FBS-best 1,848 yards last season, scoring 16 times. Between the 2019 and 2020 campaigns, Lewis rushed for 1,542 yards—including 1,074 in 2019—and 18 touchdowns but missed 2021 with a knee injury.
Together, they provide Central Michigan with a fearsome one-two punch to propel a chase for the MAC crown.
Mountain West: Air Force Falcons
Given that Air Force runs a triple-option offense, it's no surprise the roster is deep up front and in the backfield.
However, the 2022 campaign brings an optimal mix of experience at both positions for the Falcons. The program has a legitimate shot at winning its first conference title since 1998 as a member of the WAC.
Brad Roberts bullied his way to 1,357 yards and 13 touchdowns last season. DeAndre Hughes and Emmanuel Michel both topped 400 yards, and Omar Fattah chipped in 220 more.
Air Force always has a high volume of rushing production, but its efficiency may also be elite in 2022.
Pac-12: Utah Utes
Utah is aiming for its fourth Pac-12 Championship Game in five years, and the running backs will be a key part of that pursuit.
Tavion Thomas highlights the unit, looking to improve on a season with 1,108 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Micah Bernard, meanwhile, is an elusive and versatile weapon for the offense. Last season, he rushed for 529 yards and reeled in 26 passes for 251 yards. He's primed for a larger role following the NFL-bound departure of T.J. Pledger.
One-time LSU back Chris Curry should also contribute for the Utes, who paced the Pac-12 in both yards per carry and total rushing average in 2021.
SEC: Georgia Bulldogs
Jahmyr Gibbs and Jase McClellan should be a spectacular duo for the Alabama Crimson Tide, but a work-in-progress offensive line is reason for hesitation.
That's not the case at Georgia, though.
Behind that veteran group, the Dawgs will lean on Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Daijun Bennett. They all held backup roles to Zaire White and James Cook in 2020 and 2021 but combined for a healthy 5.2 yards per carry on 282 attempts as reserves.
Thanks to the blockers and backs, Georgia's run-focused offense is built for yet another successful year.
Sun Belt: Appalachian State Mountaineers
No surprise here.
Since joining the Sun Belt in 2014, Appalachian State has consistently ranked among the conference's most productive rushing attacks. Even as the league expands to 14 teams, the Mountaineers are positioned to keep that trend alive.
As with several other teams mentioned, the Mountaineers have a healthy dose of experience up front. They're also an answer for the 1,000-yard trivia question.
Nate Noel tallied 1,126 yards last season, and Camerun Peoples rushed for 1,124 in 2020.
After them, App State will rotate Daetrich Harrington, Anderson Castle and Wake Forest transfer Ahmani Marshall into the mix.