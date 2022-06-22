Projecting Every Conference's Best WR Corps for the 2022 CFB Season

0 of 10

Tim Warner/Getty Images

Short of the starting quarterback, wide receivers are often the most recognizable players on a team. After all, much of a team's offensive production is reflected in their stats.

Looking ahead to the 2022 college football season, B/R is projecting the best positional units in each Football Bowl Subdivision conference. This is the third version of our offseason series, and the receiving corps are entering the spotlight.

The list is subjective but based on returning production—which includes transfers—and expected performance. Tight ends are not factored into the choices.

Previous editions covered the offensive and defensive lines.