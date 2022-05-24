Ranking the Best Backfields for 2022 College Football Season

0 of 8

Chuck Burton/Associated Press

Quarterbacks tend to hoard the spotlight, but they're not the only ones in the backfield. In fact, the other position there often features an offense's most dynamic piece.

Or, in these cases, pieces.

Central Michigan, Utah and Wisconsin are among the programs with multiple high-output running backs. That's our focus here—highlighting the most proven backfields around the nation.

The list is a subjective ranking of backfields heading into the 2022 season; it is not a projection of the upcoming year. Subsequently, past production is the largest factor in the selections. Depth of returning talent also helped determine our choices.