Angels' Archie Bradley out at Least 4 Weeks with Elbow Injury Stemming from Brawl

John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Archie Bradley is believed to have suffered a right elbow fracture after jumping over a dugout railing during the Seattle Mariners-Halos brawl Sunday.

Angels head trainer Mike Frostad (h/t Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com) told reporters Tuesday that Bradley will miss a minimum of four weeks before he resumes throwing.

The Angels placed him on the 15-day injured list retroactive to June 27 and recalled right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth from their Double-A affiliate, the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Twelve players and coaches were suspended following the brawl.

Bradley, an eight-year MLB veteran, has pitched for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Philadelphia Phillies and Angels over his career. He is 0-1 with a 4.82 ERA and 1.29 WHIP alongside 15 strikeouts in 18.2 innings in 2022. For his career, Bradley sports a 30-29 record and a 3.92 ERA with a 9.0 K/9 rate.

The series of events leading to the brawl may have started with Mariners reliever Erik Swanson throwing behind Angels outfielder Mike Trout's head in the bottom of the ninth inning of Seattle's eventual 5-3 win.

On Sunday, Angels opener Andrew Wantz threw a pitch behind Mariners star outfielder Julio Rodriguez's head in the first inning. Warnings were in place for both teams when Wantz plunked Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker to lead the second inning.

Angels interim manager Phil Nevin got the biggest suspension (10 games). Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker was handed a seven-game suspension.

Teammate and shortstop J.P. Crawford received a five-game ban, as did Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon, who is out for the season after undergoing wrist surgery but will serve his suspension upon his return.

Three games apiece went to Angels pitchers Ryan Tepera and Andrew Wantz as well as Mariners outfielder Julio Rodriguez. Angels pitcher Raisel Iglesias and major league interpreter Manny Del Campo got a pair of games.