MLB Rumors: Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to Change Agents After Being 'Angry' About FA

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman is reportedly changing agents and is currently listed as self-represented, per ESPN's Buster Olney.

According to Olney, Freeman previously told friends he was "angry with how his free-agent negotiations played out."

Freeman, who was represented by Excel Sports Management, signed a six-year, $162 million deal with the Dodgers in March after spending the first 12 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves.

The 32-year-old helped Atlanta win the World Series last season and said afterward that he wanted to remain with the team that drafted him.

"It means everything to put on that Braves uniform everyday, so hopefully I can continue to do that," he said in November.

The lockout delayed negotiations during the offseason, but Atlanta kept an offer of $135 million over five years on the table after it ended, per Olney. Casey Close, who was the lead negotiator for Freeman from Excel, presented a counter to Atlanta with a deadline. The Braves turned down the offer and instead signed first baseman Matt Olson.

"Freeman reached out to some of his former Braves teammates and expressed shock that his negotiations had played out as they had," Olney reported.

There was still significant interest in Freeman once the Braves were out of the running, with the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres and Tampa Bay Rays also involved alongside the Dodgers, per Jim Bowden of The Athletic.

Freeman eventually landed his long-term deal with a contender and is performing well in his new location, hitting .304 with eight home runs and 46 RBI in 72 games. It still seems the offseason didn't go the way he wanted.

The Dodgers faced the Braves in a three-game series last weekend, representing Freeman's first appearance in Atlanta since he left in free agency.