MLB All-Star Voting 2022: Yankees' Aaron Judge, Dodgers' Mookie Betts Lead 2nd Update

Mark Blinch/Getty Images

New York Yankees star Aaron Judge and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts lead the voting for the 2022 MLB All-Star Game in the newest round of returns.

Judge has gathered more than 2.4 million votes overall, with Betts appearing on more than 2.2 million ballots.

Judge is having a monster season at the plate. Through 71 games, he's batting .294 and slugging .643 with an MLB-best 28 home runs.

Mike Trout might be the greatest player of his generation, but the Los Angeles Angels star will have a difficult time chasing Judge down before the voting period concludes Thursday.

Betts might be on shakier ground. The 2018 AL MVP has All-Star-worthy numbers (17 HR, 40 RBI, .273/.349/.535), but he's dealing with a right rib fracture.

With Betts sidelined, however, Ronald Acuna Jr. might make up the 72,882 votes separating him from the five-time Gold Glove winner.

In what's shaping up to be the tightest positional battle, the Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez overtook the Boston Red Sox's Rafael Devers to be the leading vote-getting among AL third basemen.

Devers had 727,669 to 711,367 for Ramirez when MLB provided an early peek on June 21. By Monday, Ramirez surged ahead with 1,219,704 votes. Devers now trials by fewer than 34,000 votes.

There's no drama as to whether Ramirez and Devers will move on to Phase 2 of the voting process, which will determine the full starting lineups. The difficulty will come with selecting one or the other to represent the AL as a starter.

Devers leads all position players in WAR (4.3) in the Junior Circuit, and Ramirez is following closely behind in fourth (3.9), per FanGraphs.

Both players have a strong case to start, and whoever gets overlooked will have good reason to feel aggrieved, even if a trip to Dodger Stadium as a reserve is inevitable.