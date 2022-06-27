Mariners Fan Orders Jesse Winker Pizza After Benches-Clearing Brawl vs. Angels

Mariners Fan Orders Jesse Winker Pizza After Benches-Clearing Brawl vs. AngelsJune 27, 2022
Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker might have earned himself an ejection Sunday, but at least he got a pizza for his trouble.
Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. That triggered a benches-clearing brawl that saw him and seven others sent to the showers early.
One Mariners fan figured the 2021 All-Star worked himself up an appetite and ordered a pizza to be delivered to Angel Stadium:
Sofie 🏳️🌈 @sofieballgame
I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from <a href="https://twitter.com/MountainMikes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MountainMikes</a> Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy <a href="https://twitter.com/Mariners?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mariners</a> <a href="https://t.co/AymUQvQ3r9">pic.twitter.com/AymUQvQ3r9</a>
C. Trent Rosecrans @ctrent
I have confirmed that not only did Jesse Winker get the pizza, he said it was really good. So, there you go, <a href="https://twitter.com/MountainMikes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MountainMikes</a> is on my list next time I'm in Anaheim. Thanks for the tip <a href="https://twitter.com/sofieballgame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sofieballgame</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ek7Kc820Cr">https://t.co/Ek7Kc820Cr</a>
The Mariners responded to the act of generosity by offering the fan a jersey:
Seattle Mariners @Mariners
Mariners fans are the best 💙<a href="https://twitter.com/sofieballgame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sofieballgame</a>, we have a Jesse Winker jersey from the <a href="https://twitter.com/MarinersStore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarinersStore</a> we’d love to *deliver* to you. What do you say? <a href="https://t.co/w6odOwCdn9">pic.twitter.com/w6odOwCdn9</a>
Hopefully Winker has plenty of leftovers. Suspensions are inevitable given the scope of the brawl, so he might be watching some more Mariners games from the clubhouse very soon.