Mariners Fan Orders Jesse Winker Pizza After Benches-Clearing Brawl vs. Angels

AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker might have earned himself an ejection Sunday, but at least he got a pizza for his trouble.

Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. That triggered a benches-clearing brawl that saw him and seven others sent to the showers early.

One Mariners fan figured the 2021 All-Star worked himself up an appetite and ordered a pizza to be delivered to Angel Stadium:

The Mariners responded to the act of generosity by offering the fan a jersey:

Hopefully Winker has plenty of leftovers. Suspensions are inevitable given the scope of the brawl, so he might be watching some more Mariners games from the clubhouse very soon.