    Mariners Fan Orders Jesse Winker Pizza After Benches-Clearing Brawl vs. Angels

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 27, 2022

    AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

    Seattle Mariners left fielder Jesse Winker might have earned himself an ejection Sunday, but at least he got a pizza for his trouble.

    Winker was hit by a pitch in the second inning of Sunday's 2-1 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. That triggered a benches-clearing brawl that saw him and seven others sent to the showers early.

    Bally Sports West @BallySportWest

    Benches clear!!! 👊<a href="https://twitter.com/Angels?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Angels</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHalos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHalos</a> <a href="https://t.co/EUnTTcjW1D">pic.twitter.com/EUnTTcjW1D</a>

    One Mariners fan figured the 2021 All-Star worked himself up an appetite and ordered a pizza to be delivered to Angel Stadium:

    Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 @sofieballgame

    I just ordered a pizza for Jesse Winker from <a href="https://twitter.com/MountainMikes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MountainMikes</a> Pizza in Anaheim. You deserve it big guy <a href="https://twitter.com/Mariners?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Mariners</a> <a href="https://t.co/AymUQvQ3r9">pic.twitter.com/AymUQvQ3r9</a>

    Sofie 🏳️‍🌈 @sofieballgame

    HE GOT THE PIZZA MY FRIENDS MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! <a href="https://t.co/7mmV603Uyk">pic.twitter.com/7mmV603Uyk</a>

    C. Trent Rosecrans @ctrent

    I have confirmed that not only did Jesse Winker get the pizza, he said it was really good. So, there you go, <a href="https://twitter.com/MountainMikes?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MountainMikes</a> is on my list next time I'm in Anaheim. Thanks for the tip <a href="https://twitter.com/sofieballgame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sofieballgame</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ek7Kc820Cr">https://t.co/Ek7Kc820Cr</a>

    The Mariners responded to the act of generosity by offering the fan a jersey:

    Seattle Mariners @Mariners

    Mariners fans are the best 💙<a href="https://twitter.com/sofieballgame?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@sofieballgame</a>, we have a Jesse Winker jersey from the <a href="https://twitter.com/MarinersStore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@MarinersStore</a> we’d love to *deliver* to you. What do you say? <a href="https://t.co/w6odOwCdn9">pic.twitter.com/w6odOwCdn9</a>

    Hopefully Winker has plenty of leftovers. Suspensions are inevitable given the scope of the brawl, so he might be watching some more Mariners games from the clubhouse very soon.

