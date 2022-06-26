Mariners' Marco Gonzales Rips 'Classless' Angels After Benches-Clearing Brawl

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Marco Gonzales called the Los Angeles Angels "classless" following Sunday's game, which saw a benches-clearing brawl in the second inning.

Echoing Mariners manager Scott Servais, Gonzales told reporters the Angels' approach behind using Andrew Wantz as an opener was "obvious." Wantz threw behind Julio Rodriguez in the first inning before hitting Jesse Winker in the second, which sparked the on-field scuffle.

After his team's 5-3 loss Saturday, Angels star Mike Trout expressed his frustration with getting a fastball up and in from Seattle reliever Erik Swanson.

"If you can’t pitch inside, don’t pitch inside," Trout said. "If you’re going to hit me, hit me in the ribs; don’t hit me in the head. I don’t know if that was the intent, but anything at the head, you don’t do that."

Wantz had yet to start an MLB game prior to Sunday. Especially after his fastball sailed past Rodriguez, many thought Angels interim manager Phil Nevin put him out there for a specific purpose.

In his postgame press conference, Nevin said he thought tensions were high because the Angels and Mariners had seen each other a lot of late. The teams wrapped up a three-game set Sunday after having concluded a five-game set on June 19.

Servais struck a far different tone when he spoke with reporters:

MLB officials will obviously review the brawl, and suspensions are all but certain for the parties most involved. Winker and Angels closer Raisel Iglesias, who threw a box of sunflower seeds onto the field before yelling toward Winker after the brawl ended, are among the most notable names likely to face a ban of some length.

The Angels won the battle Sunday, walking away 2-1 victors. The Mariners will have to wait until Aug. 5 to gain a measure of vengeance.