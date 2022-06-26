Yankees' 16.1-Inning Hitless Streak Snapped by Giancarlo Stanton HR vs. Astros

Mike Stobe/Getty Images

It turns out the team with the best record in baseball can get a base hit.

After the Houston Astros held the New York Yankees without a hit during Saturday's matchup, starting pitcher Jose Urquidy took a no-hitter into the seventh inning of Sunday's game. That ended when Giancarlo Stanton launched a home run to put the Bronx Bombers on the board:

Elias Sports (h/t Action Network) noted the Yankees' stretch of 16.1 consecutive innings without a hit tied the longest streak in the expansion era.

Saturday's no-hitter wasn't a one-man show for the Astros.

Starter Cristian Javier struck out 13 and allowed a single walk while throwing 115 pitches, Hector Neris worked around two walks in a hitless eighth inning, and Ryan Pressly closed the door with two strikeouts and a save in the ninth.

Houston won the game 3-0 and improved to 5-1 in its last six contests. Sunday marked an opportunity to take three of four from the Yankees, and Stanton's solo homer cut the Astros' lead to 3-1.

While the Astros are a legitimate World Series contender and deserve plenty of credit for their pitching in the series in New York, it is still shocking to see the Yankees struggle so much at the dish.

After all, they entered Sunday's game with a 52-20 record, which was good enough for the best mark in the league and an 11-game lead over the Boston Red Sox in the American League East race.

There is no shortage of star power in the lineup either with players such as Stanton, Aaron Judge, Anthony Rizzo, Josh Donaldson, Gleyber Torres and DJ LeMahieu anchoring the offense.

Yet the Astros did what so few teams have done this season and figured out an effective way to approach the star-studded lineup for multiple games in a row.