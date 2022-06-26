Damian Priest 100% Believes Bad Bunny Will Return to WWE

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

Damian Priest doesn't think Bad Bunny's in-ring career is over.

Priest told Steve Fall of NBC Boston that he "100 percent" sees the Grammy winner getting back inside the WWE ring.

“It comes down to he had a perfect time in his schedule that he was like 'I’m not doing anything. I’m gonna move to Florida just to train and completely invest all my energy and time into this,'" Priest said. "You know, he’s not someone that just wanted to just come in and then leave or just promote something. He wanted to get invested. If he gets that time again where he could devote himself, 100 percent I believe we’ll see Bad Bunny in the WWE ring again.”

Bad Bunny most recently appeared at January's Royal Rumble event as a special entrant before being unceremoniously pummeled by Brock Lesnar. The platinum recording artist was impressive teaming with Priest at WrestleMania 37 in a winning effort over The Miz and John Morrison.

While many celebrities will come in for a one-off appearance and just put themselves over the WWE Superstars, Bad Bunny spent months training in the ring and devoted himself to put on a stellar show.

With a well-regarded album just released in May and a worldwide tour kicking off in August, the overwhelming odds are we won't see Bad Bunny in a ring anytime soon. He's currently slated to be on tour well into December.

