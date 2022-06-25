Yankees No-Hit for 1st Time Since 2003 as Cristian Javier, Astros Combine for No-No

Christopher Pasatieri/Getty Images

The Houston Astros threw the third no-hitter of the 2022 Major League Baseball season in Saturday's 3-0 win over the New York Yankees.

Cristian Javier, Hector Neris and Ryan Pressly combined to have 15 strikeouts for the 14th no-no in franchise history.

This marks the eighth time the Yankees have been no-hit in franchise history. It's the first time they have failed to record a hit in a game since six Astros pitchers combined to do it on June 11, 2003.

Javier was brilliant over seven innings in the most dominant start of his career. The right-hander set a career high with 13 strikeouts. This was his first time ever, in the regular season or playoffs, with at least 10 punchouts in a game. Josh Donaldson was the only Yankee to reach base against him on a walk in the first inning and an error in the seventh.

After throwing 113 pitches in seven innings, Javier was lifted from the game. Neris worked his way into a jam, walking Aaron Hicks and DJ LeMahieu. Joey Gallo just missed a three-run homer on a fly ball that was caught at the warning track in right field by Kyle Tucker.

Aaron Judge hit a sharp grounder to Aledmys Diaz, who recovered and got LeMahieu on a force out to end the threat in the eighth.

Pressly, who entered the game with the highest ERA among healthy Astros relievers (4.26), was brought in to close out the no-hitter. The right-hander struck out Anthony Rizzo and Donaldson for the first two outs.

Giancarlo Stanton grounded out to third baseman Alex Bregman to end the game. This marks the fifth time all season the Yankees have been shut out. They have scored one run in the last 18 innings against the Astros after a 7-6 walk-off win in Thursday's series opener.

Houston's pitching staff has been phenomenal all season. The group entered Saturday ranked second in MLB in ERA (3.07), third in WHIP (1.13) and tied for third in shutouts (seven).

The Yankees, who are still an MLB-best 52-20 after the loss, entered today's game leading MLB in runs scored (361), homers (118), total bases (1,035) and OPS (.765). This marks the first time they have lost back-to-back games since May 28-29 against the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Astros become the second team to throw a combined no-hitter this season. The New York Mets used five pitchers in a 3-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 29.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmer threw a no-no in a 12-0 win over the Rays on May 10.

Houston is now a season-high 19 games over .500 (45-26). Its 11-game lead over the Texas Rangers in the American League West is tied with the Yankees for the largest division lead in MLB.