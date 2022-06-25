Cristiano Ronaldo Rumors: Chelsea Move Discussed by Todd Boehly, Jorge Mendes

James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo could be moving on from Manchester United in the near future despite rejoining the club in September on a transfer from Juventus as his future remains uncertain.

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes, in Portugal last week to discuss the possibility of the Portuguese forward joining the Blues, according to The Athletic's David Ornstein and Dan Sheldon.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

