Blue Jays' Guillermo Martinez Suspended 5 Games for Making Contact with Umpire

Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays hitting coach Guillermo Martinez has been suspended five games by Major League Baseball.

Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, announced Martinez's suspension "for making contact with umpire Doug Eddings and for his unsportsmanlike conduct during the pregame lineup card exchange prior to his club’s Wednesday’s game against the White Sox in Chicago."

MLB also fined Martinez an undisclosed amount.

The incident occurred when Martinez met with the umpiring crew while delivering the lineup card. He shook the hands of all five crew members but appeared to say something to Doug Eddings afterward.

First-base umpire Lance Barrett made the signal to toss Martinez from the game. Dan Shulman, play-by-play commentator for SportsNet, said on the broadcast that Martinez doesn't usually deliver the lineup card before games.

Eddings served as the home-plate umpire for Tuesday's contest between the Blue Jays and White Sox. He had a horrible game calling balls and strikes, with Umpire Scorecards noting he got 29 calls wrong.

Per Umpire Auditor, the 29 missed calls by Eddings were the most by an umpire in a game this season.

After getting tossed from the game, Martinez took a step toward Eddings and the two appeared to have a heated discussion for a few moments.

Martinez is in his fourth season as Toronto's hitting coach. He began his MLB coaching career with the Blue Jays as their hitting instructor from 2011-13.

The Chicago Cubs hired Martinez to be the hitting instructor for their high-A team in Kane County in 2014. He remained with the team for five seasons before going back to the Blue Jays.

Martinez's suspension will begin on Friday. The 37-year-old will be eligible to return for Wednesday's game against the Boston Red Sox at Rogers Centre.