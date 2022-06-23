Joc Pederson Hopes Giants Fans Are 'Respectful' to Tommy Pham After Slap Incident

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson hopes his team's fans will be respectful when the Cincinnati Reds and outfielder Tommy Pham, who slapped the left-handed slugger in the face earlier this year due to a fantasy football dispute, come to the Bay Area for a three-game series beginning Friday.

"It's an unfortunate incident, and I feel like we've moved past it,'' Pederson told reporters on Thursday. "It was an off-field issue, handled and moved on. It's in the rear-view mirror.'

"I think our fans are classy and respectful," Pederson added. "There's a respect level that needs to be held up, and when you see games in New York or wherever they were where they start throwing stuff on the field that is not OK and doesn't help any situation. It makes it so much worse. So just keep it respectful."

Pham slapped Pederson in the face before a Giants at Reds game on Friday, May 27. He was suspended for three games.

ESPN News Services broke down the dispute from both sides.

"Last month, Pederson had said he was accused of cheating for the way he had maneuvered the big-money fantasy league's injured reserve spot. Pham had said the dispute stemmed from an old text sent by Pederson to the league's group chat in which he disrespected his teammates on the San Diego Padres, for whom he played last season."

The 12-team league carried a $10,000 entry fee. Pham has since dropped out of the league, which was run by Los Angeles Angels superstar and league commissioner Mike Trout.

However, Trout said during an ESPN broadcast of the June 12 Angels vs. New York Mets game that there will probably be a change in leadership.

That could be a seismic shift for one of the infamous fantasy football leagues going right now, but at the moment, the Giants and Reds are focused on this upcoming series.

Pederson is on fire right now, leading the team with 16 home runs, 38 RBI and a .919 OPS. Pham's 10 homers are second on the Reds.