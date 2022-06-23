Kevin Durant Reacts to Arch Manning Committing to Texas: 'Let's Get It'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Kevin Durant is happy to see another big name go to the University of Texas after Thursday's commitment from Arch Manning.

Manning, the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, is a 5-star recruit rated the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per 247Sports composite rankings.

Though he won't step on the Austin campus for another year, Arch Manning is already one of the biggest names in amateur athletics. He is rated third in name, image and likeness (NIL) valuation among college and high school athletes by On3, trailing only Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and Bronny James, the son of LeBron James.

Manning represents a big get for the Texas football program, which is coming off a 5-7 season. The Longhorns have just one 10-win season in the last 12 years.

Durant was a star for the Texas basketball team in 2006-07, winning the Naismith Award as the best player in the country during his lone season.