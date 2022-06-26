Quick Takes on Becky Lynch's WWE Future, Cesaro in AEW, Directionless AJ Styles, More

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

Even as WWE Money in the Bank draws closer, Monday's Raw left fans with more questions than answers, specifically what the future holds for Becky Lynch.

Big Time Becks was unsuccessful in both becoming the number one contender for the Raw Women's Championship and qualifying for the women's Money in the Bank Ladder match. She's done more losing lately than she has in several years, but one feud in particular would easily put her back on the right path.

AJ Styles had also had an interesting last few weeks on Raw. He emerged from his feud with Edge on the losing end and appears to be entering a rivalry with The Miz, which feels like a definite downgrade for The Phenomenal One.

Although his current booking remains questionable, there can be no doubt that Zack Sabre Jr.'s opponent at AEW and NJPW's Forbidden Door this Sunday must be the former Cesaro of WWE fame. He fits the bill for who Bryan Danielson was describing on Dynamite and would be an excellent addition to an already loaded Blackpool Combat Club.

This installment of Quick Takes will discuss why Cesaro should be all elite, AEW's next move with Ring of Honor being overdue, defending Bianca Belair vs. Carmella at Money in the Bank, and more.