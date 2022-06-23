Bleacher Report 2022 NHL Unrestricted Free Agency's Big Board

0 of 11

Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

With the 2022 Stanley Cup Final underway, fans and pundits will soon turn their attention toward the NHL's offseason business. That will include the start of the annual free-agent period beginning at noon ET on Wednesday, July 13.

Contract negotiations should soon intensify among this summer's noteworthy unrestricted free agents and their current clubs. Some of them could end up signing contract extensions, following the examples of San Jose Sharks center Tomas Hertl, Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski and Pittsburgh Penguins winger Bryan Rust.

Most, however, will likely test the market on July 13.

The notable forwards could feature Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin. John Klingberg of the Dallas Stars could draw attention from teams seeking a puck-moving defenseman. Those in the market for a starting goaltender could pursue the Colorado Avalanche's Darcy Kuemper.

Here's our look at this summer's top potential unrestricted free agents. Feel free to weigh in with your thoughts on this subject in the comments section below.