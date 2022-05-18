Updated Landing Spots for Free-Agent Predators Forward Flip Forsberg

0 of 5

John Russell/Getty Images

After the Nashville Predators were swept from the opening round of the playoffs by the Colorado Avalanche, Paul Skrbina of The Tennessean raised questions about the club's offseason plans. Topping his list was the future of Filip Forsberg.

Eligible for unrestricted free agent status on July 13, Forsberg is completing a six-year contract with an annual average value of $6 million. The 27-year-old left winger has been a reliable offensive performer for the Predators, tallying at least 21 goals and 48 points in six of his last seven seasons.

The 2021-22 campaign, however, saw Forsberg enjoy a career year, with 42 goals and 84 points in 69 games. Those stats would've been higher had he not been sidelined for 13 games. He finished second among Predators scorers in goals and third in points. Since his breakthrough performance in 2014-15, he's the club's leader in goals with 219 and second to Roman Josi with 463 points.

Following the Predators' elimination by the Avalanche, Forsberg told reporters his goal is to stay in Nashville. Nevertheless, his asking price could be over $8.5 million on a seven- or eight-year extension. With $25.9 million in projected salary-cap space for 2022-23, the Predators have room to sign Forsberg to a lucrative long-term extension.

A potential problem, however, is they already have two forwards earning $8 million annually in Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchene. General manager David Poile could be leery about having a third one on a club engaged in what he called a "competitive rebuild" last July.

