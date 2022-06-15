Steve Cohen 'Not Ruling Anything Out' for Mets Ahead of 2022 MLB Trade Deadline

Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen told Jon Heyman of the New York Post that the team is not ruling anything out in advance of the August 2 non-waiver trade deadline.

"I’m not ruling out anything," Cohen said. "It would be dumb to rule anything out. You always have to keep your optionality."

The 41-22 Mets own a five-game lead in the National League East. Their win-loss mark is also second in all of Major League Baseball behind only the New York Yankees.

The Mets are on fire despite two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom being out all season with a stress reaction in his right scapula. They've also been without three-time Cy Young winner Max Scherzer (oblique strain) since May 18.

However, they can't rest easy right now.

The Mets aren't in any danger of missing the playoffs barring a monumental collapse, but they certainly would like to finish top two in the NL standings, which would enable them to skip the Wild Card Round.

They need to win the NL East to do that, but taking the division isn't a formality with the Atlanta Braves on a 13-game winning streak. They now sit five games back of the Mets.

The postseason picture is shaping up to be a competitive one. Out west, the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres look formidable, while the St. Louis Cardinals have flown into first in the NL Central.

Ultimately, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Mets be active at the deadline given Cohen's penchant to spend and the potential for a difficult and competitive pennant race.