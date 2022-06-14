MLS, Apple Agree to 10-Year Broadcast Contract Beginning in 2023

Bob Kupbens/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Major League Soccer announced Tuesday it has signed a 10-year broadcasting deal with Apple to stream every MLS and Leagues Cup match through Apple TV beginning in 2023.

The Athletic's Sam Stejskal reported the deal is worth $2.5 billion. Stejskal added that Apple TV may not be the exclusive home of MLS since "ESPN and Univision are both expected to reach agreements to televise MLS matches in the near future."

