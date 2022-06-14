Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Angels Held 'Informal' Contract Talks; Didn't Gain Traction

Katelyn Mulcahy/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Angels are starting to run out of time with Shohei Ohtani, who will be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season.

Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Angels had "informal" talks with Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, during spring training, but the discussion "never gained traction."

