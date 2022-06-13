John Angelos Says Orioles Will 'Never Leave' Baltimore amid Allegations by Brother

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File

Baltimore Orioles chairman John Angelos released a statement through the team Monday saying the MLB franchise will "never leave" Baltimore.

Angelos' comments come after his brother, Louis Angelos, filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging John was trying to seize control of the organization from their parents, Peter and Georgia Angelos, and would eventually move the club to Tennessee, per ESPN.

The Orioles franchise has been located in Baltimore since 1954 after previous stops in Milwaukee and St. Louis. They've played at one of MLB's most iconic stadiums, Camden Yards, since 1992.

Peter Angelos placed the franchise in a family trust in 2017 while dealing with a heart issue.

Louis alleged in the lawsuit John has attempted to "squeeze" him out of the picture in order to gain full control of the organization in the future and argued his 92-year-old father would "vociferously reject any effort by an adult child presuming to override his will," per Daniel Chavkin of Sports Illustrated.

The lawsuit also alleges John has been successful in manipulating Georgia, 80, by preying on their mother's "fear of abandonment," according to The Athletic.

"John intends to maintain absolute control over the Orioles—to manage, to sell, or, if he chooses, to move to Tennessee (where he has a home and where his wife's career is headquartered)—without having to answer to anyone," the lawsuit states.

Louis' allegations also include a claim John transferred "tens of millions of dollars" in assets from his father to an LLC in his own name without informing other members of the trust. He seeks that money restored to his father along with John and Georgia being removed as co-trustees, per The Athletic.

John didn't respond directly to the various allegations in Monday's statement.

In March, Forbes estimated the Orioles are worth $1.32 billion on its annual list of MLB team values, which ranks No. 23 among the league's 30 franchises.

Jeff Barker of the Baltimore Sun reported in 2020 there were "at least three people" with interest if the Orioles were put up for sale, but so far, the Angelos family has publicly shown no intention to sell.

John said in February the focus was extending the club's lease with Maryland, which runs through the end of 2023 following a one-year extension.

"I would say that the Orioles and the Maryland Stadium Authority have never at any point in time, from the first minute I got together and sat down with [MSA chairman] Tom Kelso, neither one of us has ever said anything other than, 'We can't wait to extend and renew this public/private partnership,'" Angelos told reporters.

Baltimore owns a 26-35 record during the 2022 season. The Orioles play in the hyper-competitive AL East and last made the playoffs in 2016.