Report: Joe Maddon Got Mohawk to 'Awaken' Angels, Was Fired Before Players Got to See

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

When the Los Angeles Angels were in the midst of their franchise-record 14-game losing streak, former manager Joe Maddon was willing to go to any length to help motivate his team.

ESPN's Tim Kurkjian reported during this week's Sunday Night Baseball game between the Angels and New York Mets that Maddon had cut his hair into a mohawk as a way to "awaken" the team. However, the players never got to see Maddon's new hairdo because he was fired after Los Angeles' 12th consecutive loss.

Angels general manager Perry Minasian visited Maddon at his home to deliver the news of the firing in-person, which may have been awkward. Minasian apparently was not impressed enough by Maddon's hairstyle to give him another chance.