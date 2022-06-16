Big-Name CFB Programs Aiming for Return to Dominance

0 of 7

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

History is valuable. Tradition is important. For every college football team, though, the "what have you done for me lately?" question is a constant battle.

Look no further than the LSU Tigers, who celebrated the 2019 national title yet fired Ed Orgeron within two years. As quickly as a contender can rise, it may fade out of the championship conversation even faster.

Returning to national relevance is a hard process, and several of the most successful teams in recent decades are still trying to claw their way back.

The choices are subjective but focus on tradition-rich programs with multiple national titles that have struggled lately.