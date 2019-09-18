Lane Kiffin Details Dramatic Tennessee Exit After Accepting USC Coaching Job

Jim Rassol/Associated Press

Nearly a decade after departing Tennessee for USC, Florida Atlantic head coach Lane Kiffin discussed the aftermath of his decision with ESPN's Chris Low.

When Kiffin left Tennessee after just one season as head coach to take his dream job at USC, it led to a chaotic scene in Knoxville in which current LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who followed Kiffin from Tennessee to USC, was calling midterm enrollees at Tennessee who had yet to start classes in hopes of getting them to jump to USC as well.

Then-Tennessee defensive end Chris Walker described the situation:

"That's when it got ugly because I was trying to calm the guys down and telling them to let Lane say what he wanted to say. But when Ja'Wuan [James] put [Orgeron] on the speakerphone, that's when I grabbed it, told O not to call our players anymore and hung up. I love O and loved playing for him, but that should not have happened."

Now, Kiffin agrees that it was in bad taste despite the fact that it wasn't technically illegal:

"It wasn't like we were recruiting kids on Tennessee's roster. They were still recruits because school was starting that week. That happens all over the place. But I get the players and the Tennessee fans being mad over that, and I probably would have been, too, at that point. That one's on us."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.