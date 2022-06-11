White Sox Fans Chant 'Fire Tony' at Tony La Russa After CHI Blows Lead vs. Rangers

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

"Fire Tony" chants rang out at Guaranteed Rate Field on Saturday as Chicago White Sox fans expressed their displeasure with manager Tony La Russa amid the team's 11-9 loss to the Texas Rangers.

A win appeared inevitable with the White Sox holding a 5-0 lead and ace Lucas Giolito on the mound in the top of the fifth, but Chicago allowed four runs in that frame, including three following an Adolis Garcia homer.

Chicago responded with two runs, but Texas added one in the sixth and two in the seventh to tie the game.

The Rangers then poured it on in the 10th with four runs as Matt Foster allowed the first four runners to reach base.

The White Sox got the tying run on base with one out in the 10th, but Luis Robert and Jose Abreu both got out to end the game.

It's been a tough season for the 27-30 White Sox and a rough week as well.

On Thursday, La Russa decided to intentionally walk Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner on a 1-2 count with the White Sox down 7-5 in the top of the sixth. That brought up Max Muncy, who corked a three-run homer for a 10-5 lead en route to an 11-9 win. La Russa came under fire for the decision but defended and then doubled down on the call.

Now the reigning AL Central champions find themselves six games out of first and three games under .500. They'll look to bounce back in the rubber game of the Rangers series on Sunday at 2:10 p.m. ET.