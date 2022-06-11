John Sax, Son of Former MLB All-Star Steve Sax, Among Marines Killed in Crash

John McCoy/Getty Images

Capt. John J. Sax, who is the son of former MLB All-Star Steve Sax, was one of five Marines killed during routine training after an MV-22 Osprey crashed in Glamis, California, on Wednesday.

Steve Sax issued a statement following the news of his son's death (h/t CBS Los Angeles):

"It is with complete devastation that I announce that my precious son, Johnny was one of the five US Marines that perished on Wednesday, June 8, in the Osprey Military crash near San Diego. For those of you that knew Johnny, you saw his huge smile, bright light, his love for his family, the Marines, the joy of flying airplanes and defending our country! He was my hero and the best man I know, there was no better person to defend our country.

"There was never any doubt from a young age that Johnny would be a pilot and his passion was to fly! I am so proud of the man he became and so proud to call him my son! This loss will change my life forever and is a loss to not only the Marines but this world!"

John Sax was based in Camp Pendleton in Oceanside, California. He served the Marines for five years and eight months and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and a Letter of Appreciation.

Major League Baseball released a statement on Sax and the four other Marines:

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who Steve Sax played for from 1981 to 1988, did as well:

Steve Sax was a five-time All-Star second baseman and two-time World Series champion who played 14 MLB seasons (1981-1994) for the Dodgers, New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics.