LIV Golf London 2022: Charl Schwartzel Wins Record $4.75M; Mickelson Finishes 10 over

ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Charl Schwartzel has won the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, which took place at Centurion Club near London from Thursday through Saturday.

In addition, Stinger GC (Schwartzel, captain Louis Oosthuizen, Hennie Du Plessis and Branden Grace) cruised to the team win by shooting a combined 20 under, or 14 shots better than second-place finisher Crushers GC (led by captain Peter Uihlein).

Schwartzel won $4.75 million for his efforts: $4 million for the individual win and $750,000 for being a member of the victorious team. That's all part of the richest purse in golf history, with $20 million to players and $5 million to teams ($25 million total).

The 2011 Masters winner entered Saturday at nine under after shooting 65-66 on Thursday and Friday. He held a three-shot lead over Du Plessis and a five-shot advantage going into the 12th hole.

However, Schwartzel's double bogey on the par-four 12th hole gave the field some life after he plugged his third shot in the bunker. Du Plessis had a good look at birdie for a potential three-shot swing but could not convert.

Du Plessis did cut the lead to two after parring the 14th, while Schwartzel bogeyed the same hole. Both players parred the next three holes.

Schwartzel bogeyed the 18th while Du Plessis parred, but there wasn't much drama on the last as the eventual winner just needed to tap in to finish seven under for the tournament.

Du Plessis took second at six under. Grace finished tied for third with Peter Uihlein after the latter player ended with a birdie. Grace had the best round of the day at five under.

Sam Horsfield rounded out the top five at three-under.

The biggest names in the field posted varying results.

Two-time major winner Dustin Johnson finished eighth in the 48-golfer field at one under. He shot even-par or better on all three days. Only nine golfers shot even-par or better overall.

Johnson's team, 4 Aces GC, finished fifth at two under.

Meanwhile, Phil Mickelson struggled after a strong one-under start Thursday. He shot a five-over 75 Friday before following that up with a six-over 76 Saturday to finish 10 over. Mickelson's team, Hy Flyers GC, finished 10th in the 12-team field (12 over).

Other notables included Sergio Garcia (T22, six over), Oosthuizen (T10, one over) and Graeme McDowell (T10, one over).

LIV Golf will head to Portland, Oregon's Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club for another three-day event beginning June 30.