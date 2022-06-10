Brittney Griner's Sister Shekera Says WNBA Star's Detention Has Been 'Gut-Wrenching'

Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

Shekera Griner, the sister of WNBA star Brittney Griner, commented Friday on the detention of her sister in Russia.

Shekera called Brittney's detention "gut-wrenching," and called on United States President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and the entire administration to "do whatever necessary" in order to bring Brittney home "safely and quickly."

Friday marks 113 days since Griner was first wrongfully detained by Russian authorities at an airport in Moscow for allegedly possessing vape cartridges containing hashish oil.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.