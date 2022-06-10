Report: PSG Trying to Convince Zinedine Zidane to Become Manager, Replace Pochettino

AP Photo/Miguel Morenatti, File

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly "trying to convince" legendary French midfielder Zinedine Zidane to replace Mauricio Pochettino as its manager ahead of the 2022-23 season.

ESPN's Julien Laurens reported Friday that PSG and Zidane, who spent four years leading the Real Madrid coaching staff across two stints (2016-18 and 2019-21), are "not close to an agreement" despite speculation a deal is done.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

