OSU's C.J. Stroud Receives $150K Bentley as Part of New NIL Contract Agreement

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

C.J. Stroud will be arriving to Ohio State football practices in style.

According to Joey Kaufman of the Columbus Dispatch, the star quarterback received a pre-owned Bentley Bentayga, valued at $150,000, as part of an NIL deal with Sarchione Auto Gallery, a car dealership in Canton, Ohio.

"When you talk to people, whether it’s in the community or at the game, our brand awareness is what we're building, so when you have the best-of-the-best promoting your brand, it only does good things," Sarchione Auto Gallery general manager Ryan Burton told Kaufman.

As a part of the agreement, Stroud will make public appearances at the dealership and promote the business on social media platforms. He also will be able to lease a different vehicle after 45 days.

Stroud is the first college athlete to partner with the dealership.

Per Kaufman, Stroud became interested in the partnership after seeing his former teammate, New Orleans Saints rookie wideout Chris Olave, driving a BMW X7 before this year's NFL draft as a part of his own deal.

"If somebody is that adamant about it, and they’re going to be a Heisman front-runner, top-10 pick in the draft, we're interested," Burton said. "That's how it all came together."

Stroud, 20, was a Heisman Trophy finalist last season after throwing for 4,435 yards, 44 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 71.9 percent of his passes. Alabama's Bryce Young beat him out for the award and already has his own collection of NIL deals, including one with BMW of Tuscaloosa.

Young's portfolio also includes Cash App, Subway and Logan’s Roadhouse, while Stroud has deals with Express and Athletic Brewing.