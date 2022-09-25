MLB Rumors: Don Mattingly to Tell Marlins He'll Resign as Manager After Season

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Don Mattingly's tenure as manager of the Miami Marlins is coming to an end.

Per Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Mattingly told the team he will step down at the end of this season with the blessing of Marlins owner Bruce Sherman and general manager Kim Ng.

Heyman noted the decision for Mattingly to leave is considered mutual and he believes it's time for a new voice in the locker room.

Mattingly has been manager of the Marlins since 2016, going 437-583 in seven seasons. He led Miami to the postseason just once, during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign in which the team finished second in the NL East.

The Marlins went on to defeat the Chicago Cubs in the Wild Card Series before falling to the Atlanta Braves.

Since Mattingly took over, the Marlins have been floating around the bottom of the NL East while the Phillies, New York Mets and Atlanta Braves have all taken steps forward to contend for the division title.

Miami's 63-89 record this season is the fourth-worst mark in the NL. The team hasn't won more than 67 games in a 162-game season since 2017.

With a roster that includes a rising star in Jazz Chisholm and the presumptive NL Cy Young favorite Sandy Alcantara, the Marlins could benefit from a new voice in the clubhouse.

That said, Mattingly has done arguably all he can with a team that is stuck in what feels like an everlasting rebuild. The Marlins are a notoriously difficult franchise to manage because ownership tends to keep one of the lowest payrolls in Major League Baseball every year.

Before joining the Marlins, Mattingly served as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers from 2011-15, going 446-363 and making the postseason three times.