Brewers' Josh Hader Ties MLB Record for Most Consecutive Scoreless Appearances

John Fisher/Getty Images

Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader can make MLB history the next time he steps on the mound.

The southpaw pitched a scoreless inning in Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the San Diego Padres. He has now gone 19 appearances in 2022 without allowing a run, and his streak of 40 appearances dating back to last year is tied for the longest ever. Houston Astros reliever Ryan Pressly set the original mark.

Hader is well on his way to a fourth All-Star appearance in five years. Following Sunday's outing, he has 18 saves and 28 strikeouts in 17.2 innings of work. His 1.1 WAR was also tied for third-most among relievers entering the day, per FanGraphs.

Alas, Hader's efforts weren't enough to help propel Milwaukee to victory. He maintained a 3-3 in the ninth, but Jake Cronenworth's three-run home run in the 10th off Trevor Gott was the game's decisive moment.