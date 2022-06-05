X

    Brewers' Josh Hader Ties MLB Record for Most Consecutive Scoreless Appearances

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 5, 2022

    John Fisher/Getty Images

    Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader can make MLB history the next time he steps on the mound.

    The southpaw pitched a scoreless inning in Sunday's 6-4 extra-innings loss to the San Diego Padres. He has now gone 19 appearances in 2022 without allowing a run, and his streak of 40 appearances dating back to last year is tied for the longest ever. Houston Astros reliever Ryan Pressly set the original mark.

    Bally Sports Wisconsin @BallySportWI

    One away from history!<br><br>Josh Hader ties the MLB record with his 40th consecutive scoreless appearance. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThisIsMyCrew?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThisIsMyCrew</a> <a href="https://t.co/rR4s0RSDcv">pic.twitter.com/rR4s0RSDcv</a>

    Hader is well on his way to a fourth All-Star appearance in five years. Following Sunday's outing, he has 18 saves and 28 strikeouts in 17.2 innings of work. His 1.1 WAR was also tied for third-most among relievers entering the day, per FanGraphs.

    Alas, Hader's efforts weren't enough to help propel Milwaukee to victory. He maintained a 3-3 in the ninth, but Jake Cronenworth's three-run home run in the 10th off Trevor Gott was the game's decisive moment.

