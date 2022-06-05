Cardinals' Brendan Donovan Apologizes for Using Anti-Gay Language in Old Tweets

Al Bello/Getty Images

St. Louis Cardinals rookie third baseman Brendan Donovan issued an apology Saturday night for tweets from his past that contained anti-gay language.

According to Sarah Trotto of the Associated Press, the tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and at least one of them used an anti-gay slur. The tweets surfaced during the Cardinals' doubleheader against the Chicago Cubs, and Donovan's account was deleted shortly after the second game was completed.

Donovan referred to the language he used as "playful banter" with a friend.

"I take full responsibility," Donovan told reporters. "It was something I sent out a long time ago. I'm truly sorry to anyone I may have offended. Anyone that knows me as a person knows I see everyone the same, and I do not condone that type of behavior or anything. If I've offended you, I truly apologize. Hopefully, I can do my part to show you that’s not who I am."

Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning of the second game Saturday to help lead St. Louis to a 7-4 victory to split the doubleheader.

The Cardinals plan to hold Pride Night at Busch Stadium on Friday. The team will donate a portion of each ticket package sold to PFLAG of Greater St. Louis.

St. Louis will close out its series against Chicago on Sunday night.