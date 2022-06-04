Yankees Rumors: Miguel Andujar Requests Trade Because of Limited Playing Time

Elsa/Getty Images

New York Yankees left fielder Miguel Andujar reportedly requested a trade Friday.

According to MLB insider Hector Gomez on Saturday, Andujar talked with manager Aaron Boone. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic confirmed the request and noted it came because of a "lack of a consistent opportunity" and that it wasn't the first time Andujar has asked to be traded.

The Yankees optioned the 27-year-old to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday to make room for Giancarlo Stanton, who was activated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.

Andujar has spent his entire career with the Yankees since signing as an amateur free agent in 2011, but the past four years have undoubtedly been frustrating for him.

The Dominican Republic native became a full-time major leaguer in 2018 and enjoyed a remarkable year, hitting .297 with 27 home runs, 92 RBI and 83 runs en route to finishing second in the American League Rookie of the Year voting.

Andujar also had 47 doubles that season, which broke the Yankees rookie record previously held by the legendary Joe DiMaggio.

That season has been the high point of Andujar's career by a long shot.

Injuries have been the biggest culprit, especially in 2019, as a strained right shoulder and then a torn labrum in that shoulder limited him to just 12 games.

Additionally, Andujar made three errors in just four games at third base that season and three errors in six games at the position the following season, which forced the Yankees to move him to left field.

Since his outstanding rookie campaign, in which he played 149 games, Andujar has appeared in just 90 games for the big league club.

That includes 12 games this season, during which he hit .268 with two doubles, zero home runs and three RBI.

Andujar has shown he is too good for Triple-A, as he hit .333 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 16 games last season and .289 with four homers and 10 RBI in 26 games for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

The issue is the Yankees don't have enough room for Andujar on the major league roster with outfielders Stanton, Aaron Judge, Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks.

As a result, a trade may be in Andujar's best interest, but dealing him would leave New York without an important depth option should one of its outfielders get injured.