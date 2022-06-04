WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3

1 of 5

A show-opening promo from New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods eventually incorporated the man that joined them for last week's victory over Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch, the former WWE champion, Drew McIntyre.

The Brawling Brutes predictably interrupted the proceedings, leading to a rematch of last week's main event that was so predictable the most novice of fans could have seen it coming.

A solid, action-packed match concluded with Butch delivering the Bitter End to Woods to score the win for the heels and beg the question: why the hell is this feud continuing? For months, Sheamus and Co. have battled New Day, to no measurable benefit of anyone involved. They keep wrestling each other for no real rhyme or reason beyond WWE Creative's failure to find literally anything else for them to do.

Now, McIntyre has been drug into the mix, hardly the position a prospective world championship contender ideally finds himself in.

As if the repetitive matches were not bad enough, the outcome of this saw the heels inexplicably get their win back, just seven days after finally getting their comeuppance at the hands of Woods. In the typical unraveling of everything good about last week's match, it was Woods who suffered the fall and lost some of that important credibility that he gained by way of his win a week ago.

Lazy creative helped somewhat by a very good match between five strong workers and a sixth in Holland who is improving with every passing week.

Grade

C+

