Real Madrid Demand Answers from UEFA After Fan Incidents After UCL Final vs Liverpool

Photo by CROCHET / Photonews via Getty Images

Real Madrid released a statement Friday seeking "answers and explanations" from UEFA about the problems that marred the club's victory over Liverpool in the 2022 Champions League Final last weekend.

Los Blancos requested information about the selection of Stade de France as the match's venue after it was moved from Russia's Krestovsky Stadium following the country's military invasion of Ukraine.

The Spanish club also asked for details about "those responsible for leaving the fans abandoned and defenseless" after pre- and post-match clashes between supporters of both clubs and stadium staff, describing fans as victims.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.