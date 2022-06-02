Report: Ex-Cowboys HC Jason Garrett May Replace Drew Brees in NBC's Notre Dame Booth

Carmen Mandato/USFL/Getty Images

NBC may be going from one former quarterback to another in the booth for the upcoming football season.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported the network is considering former Dallas Cowboys head coach and quarterback Jason Garrett as a potential candidate to replace Drew Brees as an analyst on Notre Dame game coverage and perhaps even on Football Night in America.

While Garrett is best known for being the head coach of the Cowboys from 2010 through 2019, he has broadcasting experience.

NBC has included him as part of its USFL coverage, and Marchand reported his USFL partner, Jac Collinsworth, may team up with him to cover Notre Dame games in the fall.

As for Brees, he helped cover the Fighting Irish alongside Mike Tirico in addition to his work on the network's NFL studio show. Yet Tirico is now the voice of Sunday Night Football, and Brees' time with NBC appears to be over.

Yet the New Orleans Saints legend suggested on May 15 that returning to NBC was just one of many things on the table:

Marchand reported Brees "favors calling NFL games to studio work" and may sign a deal with Fox as its No. 2 game analyst.

That may clear the way for Garrett to take on a larger role at NBC and potentially shift further from coaching.

The 56-year-old was 85-67 during his time as the head coach of the Cowboys and led them to the playoffs three times. He was also the offensive coordinator of the New York Giants the past two seasons, although they fired him in November.