    Jason Garrett Fired as Giants OC; Freddie Kitchens Reportedly Will Call Plays

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVNovember 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

    The New York Giants announced Tuesday that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been fired.

    Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens "is expected to call plays the rest of the season."

    Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo

    If Freddie Kitchens takes over as <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Giants?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Giants</a> OC, it would be his second time serving as an interim in that role. In 2018, he improved the <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Browns?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Browns</a>' offense in points and yards down the stretch and the team went 5-3 while he called plays.

    Field Yates @FieldYates

    A likely successor to Jason Garrett as the Giants' play caller is current tight ends coach Freddie Kitchens.<br><br>He stepped into that role last year when Garrett was out for a game due to COVID-19.

    Garrett's removal doesn't come as a major surprise. The Giants rank 25th in points per game (18.9) and 23rd in points per game (322.8). Five times this season the team has been held to 17 or fewer points, and the team managed just 215 yards and 10 points with three turnovers against Tampa Bay on Monday night, a woeful effort.

    "We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays," Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters after the loss. "We have to make sure we sit down (Tuesday) as a coaching staff and understand how we're going to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays."

    Kim Jones @KimJonesSports

    Watching on MSG: Joe Judge calling out his own coaches, seemingly especially Jason Garrett, in postgame. Interesting tact. Says he understands if players are frustrated.

    Step one in that process: Axing Garrett. 

    ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo

    Since Jason Garrett took over as Offensive Coordinator at the start of the 2020 season, the Giants have averaged 17.2 PPG, 30th in the NFL. <a href="https://t.co/qRaXXVRL6b">pic.twitter.com/qRaXXVRL6b</a>

    Mike Clay @MikeClayNFL

    Offensive touchdowns scored since the start of the 2020 regular season <a href="https://t.co/iI2ZpFVHlq">pic.twitter.com/iI2ZpFVHlq</a>

    Kitchens will bring playcalling experience to the role if he indeed is promoted, having served as the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator in 2018 and head coach and primary play-caller in 2019. 

    He'll try to reinvigorate a Giants offense that has stalled, hoping to get the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and a young collection of wideouts. 

    The 3-7 Giants have a pivotal NFC East showdown with the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. 

