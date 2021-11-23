Jason Garrett Fired as Giants OC; Freddie Kitchens Reportedly Will Call Plays

AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth

The New York Giants announced Tuesday that offensive coordinator Jason Garrett has been fired.

Ralph Vacchiano of SNY reported that senior offensive assistant Freddie Kitchens "is expected to call plays the rest of the season."

Garrett's removal doesn't come as a major surprise. The Giants rank 25th in points per game (18.9) and 23rd in points per game (322.8). Five times this season the team has been held to 17 or fewer points, and the team managed just 215 yards and 10 points with three turnovers against Tampa Bay on Monday night, a woeful effort.

"We have to do a better job of putting our players in position to make plays," Giants head coach Joe Judge told reporters after the loss. "We have to make sure we sit down (Tuesday) as a coaching staff and understand how we're going to play this game and give our players a chance to make plays."

Step one in that process: Axing Garrett.

Kitchens will bring playcalling experience to the role if he indeed is promoted, having served as the Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator in 2018 and head coach and primary play-caller in 2019.

He'll try to reinvigorate a Giants offense that has stalled, hoping to get the most out of quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Saquon Barkley and a young collection of wideouts.

The 3-7 Giants have a pivotal NFC East showdown with the 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.