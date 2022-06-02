Report: WNBA Eyeing 2 Expansion Teams; Philadelphia, San Francisco Among Candidates

M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The WNBA is looking into the possibility of expansion with the hopes of adding one or two teams to the league.

According to Chantel Jennings and Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert is spearheading the process and said it is possible the expansion team or teams could begin play as early as the 2024 season.

Engelbert said the WNBA is down to 10 to 12 cities that it is considering for expansion, although she didn't name them.

Jennings and Vorkunov speculated that Philadelphia, San Francisco, Toronto as well as Nashville, Tennessee; Oakland, California; and Portland, Oregon, are in the mix.

