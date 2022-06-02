Duke's Trevor Keels Reportedly Remaining in 2022 NBA Draft

Handout/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

Duke wing Trevor Keels plans to keep his name in the NBA draft, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

The 6'3", 224-pound Keels averaged 11.5 points on 41.9 percent shooting, 3.4 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals per game in his lone season for the Blue Devils, who reached the Final Four this past season.

Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report has Keels going 37th overall to the Sacramento Kings in his latest mock draft. He also ranked Keels 40th in his last big board.

"Keels had difficulty during athletic testing, as he finished with a bottom-three result in the standing vert (tied) and shuttle run. Regardless, the draw to Keels has always been his positional strength and versatility for pick-and-roll ball-handling, spot-up shooting potential and defending multiple positions."

Most big boards have Keels either slotted in the back end of the first round or the top half of the second, including ESPN (27th), The Ringer (32nd), CBS Sports (43rd) and NBADraft.net (44th).

Duke players should go early and often in the NBA draft. Paolo Banchero, AJ Griffin and Mark Williams are projected lottery picks, while Wendell Moore Jr. and Keels could end up in Round 1.

This year's draft is scheduled for Thursday, June 23 at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center.