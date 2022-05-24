2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospect Ranking Post-Combine

2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospect Ranking Post-CombineMay 24, 2022
Executives and scouts from every NBA team filled Chicago's Wintrust Arena for the 2022 NBA draft combine last week. And everyone learned something new, either from measurements, athletic testing or scrimmages.
Teams clearly put stock into the combine, as evidenced by Josh Primo, Bones Hyland, Josh Christopher and Quentin Grimes all going earlier in last year's draft than they would have had they chosen not to participate.
Bleacher Report spoke with executives and scouts all week while catching the action. As a result, we've made some significant changes to our 2022 NBA draft big board heading into workout season.
Nos. 50-41
50. Dereon Seabron (North Carolina State, SF, Sophomore)
Seabron scored 32 points combined through two scrimmages, mostly by slicing and driving through defenses. He's still an unlikely shooting threat for the foreseeable future, but for a big wing, he has a special ability to use his handle and get to the rim.
49. Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)
Listed mostly at 6'3" before the combine, Besson surprisingly measured 6'5¾" in shoes. He showed off some clever passing and shot-making confidence in Chicago, though his lack of burst for blowing by or finishing does make it difficult to get too excited about him.
48. Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown, SF, Freshman)
Mohammed had two productive scrimmages, mostly by tapping into his strength and aggression attacking and finishing. He also made a few jump shots. He won't be used as a skill player in the NBA, but if he stays in the draft, Mohammed brings the type of physicality and mentality to stick as a bully-ball finisher and tough defender.
47. Leonard Miller (Fort Erie Academy, SF, 2003)
Scouts were surprised to see Miller scrimmage after he built up so much positive buzz coming out of the Nike Hoop Summit. He probably should have skipped it and rode the mystery wave, as he struggled to make shots all week with his low-release push jumper. Miller is young with an enticing face-up skill set for a 6'10" forward, but whichever team drafts him won't be able to use him much in his first year or two.
46. Josh Minott (Memphis, SF/PF, Freshman)
Minott's athleticism and activity were evident in Chicago, but so was his lack of skill and polish. He also changed his jump-shot mechanics, and the results were mixed. He's worth taking for the chance that his off-the-dribble skill and jumper catch his explosiveness, but he's a G Leaguer until then.
45. Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)
Williams had some nice moments in Chicago showing off his passing and improving shooting touch. He still doesn't have one valuable, bankable strength outside of taking charges, but he'll become interesting if he can start to consistently make catch-and-shoot jumpers, even if they're in the mid-range.
44. Max Christie (Michigan State, SG/SF, Freshman)
Scouts were disappointed that Christie didn't scrimmage after he shot only 38.2 percent at Michigan State. There is still confidence that his jumper is better than the numbers say based on his fundamentals. And if it is, his 6'5¾" size in shoes and shot-making versatility should serve him well for off-ball scoring.
43. John Butler Jr. (Florida State, PF, Freshman)
Butler finished with 16 points, including three three-pointers and three blocks on Friday. His 7'0¾", 174.4-pound body is difficult to process, and some scouts still think he'll wind up going back to school. But his fluidity as a shooter, ball-handler and defensive mover is rare and potentially valuable.
42. Justin Lewis (Marquette, SF, Redshirt Freshman)
Shooting is key for Lewis, and he shot noticeably well during drills. He also measured in at around 235 pounds, roughly 10 less than his in-season playing weight, which is a good sign for his potential to move more easily while defending the perimeter.
41. Ryan Rollins (Toledo, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Rollins skipped Day 2 of scrimmages after mostly a positive Day 1, during which he showed off his change of pace and touch around the mid-range and rim. He was short on a number of threes, and he lacks strength/explosion on drives. But his pace off the dribble and shot-making skill remain appealing for a highly skilled 19-year-old guard.
Nos. 40-31
40. Trevor Keels (Duke, SG/SF, Freshman)
Keels had difficulty during athletic testing, as he finished with a bottom-three result in the standing vert (tied) and shuttle run. Regardless, the draw to Keels has always been his positional strength and versatility for pick-and-roll ball-handling, spot-up shooting potential and defending multiple positions.
39. Blake Wesley (Notre Dame, SG, Freshman)
Wesley's athletic testing numbers were disappointing, though there still isn't much questioning his burst off the dribble. His first step, mid-range and three-point shot-making skills create potential, though it could be a few years before he figures out how to finish or consistently make jumpers.
38. Christian Braun (Kansas, SF, Junior)
Braun flashed a little of everything in Chicago, most notably his newer playmaking ability and transition finishing. He made some jumpers but missed more, often coming up short. Braun needs a three-ball to hold enough value in the NBA, but he's capable enough to bet on, as his open-floor scoring, secondary passing and defensive intensity should all translate.
37. Trevion Williams (Purdue, PF, Senior)
After going for 14 points, 13 boards and five assists on Thursday, Williams helped himself by making it easier for scouts to picture his unorthodox game working at the next level. At 6'8¾" and 264.6 pounds, he showed surprising wiggle and touch to go with his signature passing. It's worth finding out if he can hold his own defensively.
36. Ismael Kamagate (Paris Basketball, C, 2001)
Kamagate's athleticism and reach for easy-basket finishing are the draw, though flashes of tougher shot-making and some ball-handling ability could tempt a team to reach for him in the first round.
35. Dalen Terry (Arizona, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Terry didn't scrimmage, and he probably didn't need to after measuring 6'7¼" with a 7'0¾" wingspan. His positional/defensive tools and impact at Arizona have become highly compelling and persuasive in getting scouts to see an outlier guard who can't shoot.
34. Christian Koloko (Arizona, C, Junior)
At 7'0" with a 7'5¼" wingspan and 9'5" reach, Koloko has the tools to continue rim running and shot-blocking at the next level. Some touch could give him a little extra differentiator value.
33. Nikola Jovic (Serbia, SF, 2003)
Measuring in at 6'11" in shoes and 222.6 pounds, Jovic has unique size for a wing who made 46 threes and averaged 3.4 assists this past season. It's the lack of quick twitch and burst that leads to questions about what he'll get away with against athletic NBA forwards.
32. Kendall Brown (Baylor, SF, Freshman)
Brown got up for a 41" max vertical, which was the second-best mark at the combine, but he surprisingly didn't test great in the shuttle run, lane agility or sprint. The eye test still says to buy his explosiveness for energy plays. He'll need to improve his handle and shot to become more of a full-time wing, however.
31. Jaden Hardy (G League Ignite, SG, 2002)
Hardy didn't measure, test or scrimmage at the combine, which didn't sit well with scouts. He's too skilled of a scorer and was too productive in the G League to just ignore, though.
Nos. 30-21
30. Patrick Baldwin Jr. (Milwaukee, PF, Freshman)
Baldwin registered the lowest max vertical at the combine, and the third-lowest over the past 10 years with Dedric Lawson and Dakari Johnson. His lane agility time was also the second-slowest. He didn't shoot great during drills, either, though those results were less alarming. He did measure 6'10¼" in shoes, and shot-making from a player that size will always be valuable. But the slowness to his movement and delivery is worrisome.
29. Bryce McGowens (Nebraska, SG/SF, Freshman)
McGowens looked like a shooter in Chicago after a season of inconsistent shooting at Nebraska. He has a good feel for getting into his shot and drawing fouls, though without much playmaking skills, a lot will be riding on his jump shot.
28. Andrew Nembhard (Gonzaga, PG, Senior)
Nembhard looked too good for the competition on Friday, finishing with 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting and 11 assists. Despite his well-known lack of athleticism, he did whatever he wanted off the dribble using his change of speed, while his vision and passing IQ consistently led to open looks for teammates. Nembhard also connected on off-the-dribble jumpers, which should help scouts have an easier time picturing him as an NBA point guard.
27. Jean Montero (Overtime Elite, PG, 2003)
Scouts praised Montero for scrimmaging, and he was playing well before he suffered an injury in the first game. There is skepticism surrounding his frame/athletic ability for finishing and defending. But he's a smooth operator off the dribble, and the creation, playmaking and streak shot-making still feel translatable.
26. Walker Kessler (Auburn, C, Sophomore)
The top shot-blocker in the draft class, Kessler also measured as the tallest prospect at the combine (7'0¼" in socks) with a 7'4¼" wingspan. He unsurprisingly skipped athletic testing. If he ever gets his three-point shot down, which he's tried all season, a Brook Lopez-like outcome seems possible.
25. Wendell Moore Jr. (Duke, SG, Junior)
Though agencies design pro days to make their prospects look good, Moore shot incredibly well during his. He might not be a self-creator, but between his 41.3 three-point percentage at Duke this past season, secondary playmaking (4.4 assists) and off-ball scoring, he's developed the right versatility for the NBA.
24. Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee, PG, Freshman)
Chandler's 6'5¼" wingspan and combining-leading 41'½" max vertical make it easier to overlook his 6'0½" size in shoes. With his quickness, speed, handles, pick-and-roll savvy, finishing craft and pesky defense, a passable jumper should be enough for Chandler to carve out a backup role at the least.
23. MarJon Beauchamp (G League Ignite, SF, 2000)
Beauchamp profiles as an NBA wing defender who capitalizes off the ball by slashing, cutting, crashing the glass and occasionally making spot-up thees. Limited explosion, creation and shooting prowess may limit his offensive value, though.
22. Ochai Agbaji (Kansas, SG/SF, Senior)
Shooting, bounce and length have earned Agbaji the safe, three-and-D label. It's up to each specific team to decide when it's time to settle on him or keep swinging for more upside.
21. Ousmane Dieng (New Zealand Breakers, SG/SF, 2003)
Dieng's decision not to get measured was disappointing given the rumors about him growing to 6'10". Nonetheless, being in that range of height remains enticing for a wing who started to produce in the NBL at 18 years old. The skill set to handle and shot-make is there, but a lot will need to go right with his skill level and physical development.
Nos. 20-11
20. Jalen Williams (Santa Clara, SG, Junior)
Williams' name has been trending, and he mostly capitalized on the attention in Chicago by measuring, testing and playing well in scrimmages. While he isn't the shiftiest or most explosive, at 6'5¾" with a gigantic 7'2¼" wingspan, he has the type of shoot-pass-defend blend of strengths suited for an NBA connector role.
19. Terquavion Smith (North Carolina State, PG/SG, Freshman)
After averaging 3.0 three-pointers a game as a freshman, Smith shot well during drills in Chicago and then took over Thursday's opening scrimmage. Aside from the shot-making he displayed all season, he also made some real point-guard-level passing reads off ball screens and made some nice, athletic plays on the ball. He's thin and a bit wild, but microwave scorers are desirable, and he clearly fits the description of one.
18. Jake LaRavia (Wake Forest, PF, Junior)
LaRavia shot noticeably well during drills in Chicago, even leading the event in the three-point star drill by making 18-of-25 attempts. He then backed out of scrimmaging. His skill level and NBA fit are becoming more obvious, and though teams aren't seeing upside, more are starting to acknowledge that he has the versatility, IQ and enough mobility to carve out a role with shot-making, passing and defensive instincts.
17. TyTy Washington (Kentucky, PG, Freshman)
We're betting on pre-injury Washington (November to January) being the real Washington, and not the player he was post-ankle turn. There are concerns about his burst for separating, but it shouldn't affect his strong passing IQ, and he compensates for limited explosion with shot-making and outstanding touch.
16. E.J. Liddell (Ohio State, PF, Junior)
Liddell has gotten strong reviews coming out of interviews, but the fact he registered the highest standing vertical (at 243.0 pounds) was the biggest takeaway from Chicago. Grant Williams' development and impact for a playoff team has only made it easier to picture Liddell carving out an important role with his physical tools, IQ and improving shot-making skill.
15. Mark Williams (Duke, C, Sophomore)
Williams' incredible 9'9" standing reach popped off the measurement page in Chicago. His finishing and rim protection seem sure to carry over to the NBA. And he may deserve lottery interest from teams who need an inside presence and defense and can accept starting a center who might not be super outside the paint at either end.
14. Jalen Duren (Memphis, C, Freshman)
Duren didn't get his measurements taken at the combine, but he didn't need to. The eye test is enough for teams to picture an NBA finisher and rim protector based on the visuals of his physical profile and leaping. He just doesn't offer much else in terms of creation or shooting.
13. Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona, SG/SF, Sophomore)
Wings who aren't creators or playmakers have less margin for error. But Mathurin still comes off as an easy fit with his explosiveness for easy baskets and shooting stroke.
12. Tari Eason (LSU, PF, Sophomore)
Eason put up terrific measurements in Chicago, coming in at 6'8" in shoes and 217.4 pounds with a 7'2" wingspan. NBA teams won't need to give him a label or set position. He's physically equipped and versatile enough to impact games with his transition ball-handling, face-up driving, tough finishes and high-energy defense.
11. Jeremy Sochan (Baylor, PF, Freshman)
Sochan didn't measure, test or scrimmage at the NBA combine. Taking him early means betting on significant development, but the room for growth is there (he turned 19 on Friday), and Sochan could be a five-position defender who can score off the ball, pass and make open threes.
Top 10
10. Shaedon Sharpe (Kentucky, SG, Freshman)
More time to review film has led to a slight drop down the board for Sharpe. He's still a top-10 prospect because of his special leaping ability, footwork for self-creation into jumpers and dangerous shooting skills. He isn't in the top five, however, due to concerns about his handle to penetrate and low-percentage shot selection.
9. Johnny Davis (Wisconsin, SG, Sophomore)
Davis measured better than expected at the combine, coming in at 6'5¾" in shoes. A limited three-ball might affect his scoring as a rookie, but with his size, shot-making, fearlessness and defensive effort, there should be a valued, two-way role player in Davis at the least.
8. Malaki Branham (Ohio State, SG, Freshman)
Branham was too efficient with enough skill versatility to get hung up on the fact that he isn't a standout athlete. After grading in the 94th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler this past season and shooting 43.5 percent off the catch, 43.6 percent off the catch and 61.4 percent at the rim, he also measured 6'5½" in shoes with a 6'10" wingspan at the combine.
7. Keegan Murray (Iowa, PF, Sophomore)
Though there are reasons to be skeptical about picturing star potential with Murray, in this draft outside of the top four, it's still worth valuing the certainty and safety that come with his 6'8" frame, off-ball scoring instincts, fine three-point stroke and production. Questions remain about his half-court creation and ability to face up and regularly get himself contested looks.
6. AJ Griffin (Duke, SF, Freshman)
Offering limited risk and potentially high reward, Griffin will still be valuable at his floor as a 6'6" movement and pull-up shooter. But the 18-year-old's combination of 6'6", 222-pound size, shot-making skill and self-creation flashes hint at plenty more scoring potential to unlock.
5. Dyson Daniels (G League Ignite, PG/SG, 2003)
Daniels is getting another bump up the board after the combine, where he measured 6'7½" in shoes and recorded the fastest shuttle-run time in two years. Shooting will be a swing skill, but he checks too many boxes with his passing, paint touch and defensive upside. And for a guard who just turned 19 in March, he's flashed enough shot-making over the years to bet on his three-point percentage gradually rising.
4. Jaden Ivey (Purdue, PG/SG, Sophomore)
Ivey going in the top three seems like a long shot, but there was some buzz in Chicago about scouts and teams who have him as high as No. 2. There is no topping his explosiveness off the dribble, and over the past year, his improved handles and vision have helped him maximize the effectiveness of that burst. Ivey's development as a shooter and decision-maker will ultimately determine how valuable of an NBA guard he becomes. He made some nice strides with his jump shot, though a cold final two months from three does raise questions after he struggled from deep as a freshman.
3. Jabari Smith (Auburn, PF, Freshman)
Smith is our early prediction to go No. 1 to the Orlando Magic, with scouts totally enamored by his shooting, perimeter self creation, defensive versatility and maturity. In a vacuum, there are two other prospects whom I feel a tad better about, mostly due to Smith's 43.5 two-point percentage and limited explosiveness off the dribble or at the rim. But he's obviously a spectacular NBA prospect, and he's arguably the best teenage shooting big or 6'10" three-and-D player the draft has ever seen.
2. Chet Holmgren (Gonzaga, PF/C, Freshman)
There is case for Smith over Holmgren and Holmgren over Banchero. The Gonzaga star could be No. 1 or No. 3, depending on who's picking. Despite concerns over his skinny frame, there isn't much bust potential when we're talking about a 7-footer who shoots threes, has a 7'5" wingspan and outstanding defensive instincts and can pass. Those three strengths don't require actual, physical strength. The only real red flag with Holmgren should question his half-court creation. How dependent will he be on solid guard play and setup passers?
1. Paolo Banchero (Duke, PF, Freshman)
Banchero changed my mind over the final months or two of the season, when he really started to showcase the shooting and playmaking skills that will separate him from other bigs. He's already different for his ability to handle, create for himself and shoot off the dribble at 6'10" and 250 pounds. As long as he picks up his defensive effort, his scoring versatility, passing and power seem likely to translate to star production/impact.