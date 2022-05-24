2022 NBA Draft Big Board: Top 50 Prospect Ranking Post-Combine

1 of 5

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

50. Dereon Seabron (North Carolina State, SF, Sophomore)

Seabron scored 32 points combined through two scrimmages, mostly by slicing and driving through defenses. He's still an unlikely shooting threat for the foreseeable future, but for a big wing, he has a special ability to use his handle and get to the rim.

49. Hugo Besson (New Zealand Breakers, SG, 2001)

Listed mostly at 6'3" before the combine, Besson surprisingly measured 6'5¾" in shoes. He showed off some clever passing and shot-making confidence in Chicago, though his lack of burst for blowing by or finishing does make it difficult to get too excited about him.

48. Aminu Mohammed (Georgetown, SF, Freshman)

Mohammed had two productive scrimmages, mostly by tapping into his strength and aggression attacking and finishing. He also made a few jump shots. He won't be used as a skill player in the NBA, but if he stays in the draft, Mohammed brings the type of physicality and mentality to stick as a bully-ball finisher and tough defender.

47. Leonard Miller (Fort Erie Academy, SF, 2003)

Scouts were surprised to see Miller scrimmage after he built up so much positive buzz coming out of the Nike Hoop Summit. He probably should have skipped it and rode the mystery wave, as he struggled to make shots all week with his low-release push jumper. Miller is young with an enticing face-up skill set for a 6'10" forward, but whichever team drafts him won't be able to use him much in his first year or two.

46. Josh Minott (Memphis, SF/PF, Freshman)

Minott's athleticism and activity were evident in Chicago, but so was his lack of skill and polish. He also changed his jump-shot mechanics, and the results were mixed. He's worth taking for the chance that his off-the-dribble skill and jumper catch his explosiveness, but he's a G Leaguer until then.

45. Jaylin Williams (Arkansas, PF/C, Sophomore)

Williams had some nice moments in Chicago showing off his passing and improving shooting touch. He still doesn't have one valuable, bankable strength outside of taking charges, but he'll become interesting if he can start to consistently make catch-and-shoot jumpers, even if they're in the mid-range.

44. Max Christie (Michigan State, SG/SF, Freshman)

Scouts were disappointed that Christie didn't scrimmage after he shot only 38.2 percent at Michigan State. There is still confidence that his jumper is better than the numbers say based on his fundamentals. And if it is, his 6'5¾" size in shoes and shot-making versatility should serve him well for off-ball scoring.

43. John Butler Jr. (Florida State, PF, Freshman)

Butler finished with 16 points, including three three-pointers and three blocks on Friday. His 7'0¾", 174.4-pound body is difficult to process, and some scouts still think he'll wind up going back to school. But his fluidity as a shooter, ball-handler and defensive mover is rare and potentially valuable.

42. Justin Lewis (Marquette, SF, Redshirt Freshman)

Shooting is key for Lewis, and he shot noticeably well during drills. He also measured in at around 235 pounds, roughly 10 less than his in-season playing weight, which is a good sign for his potential to move more easily while defending the perimeter.

41. Ryan Rollins (Toledo, PG/SG, Sophomore)

Rollins skipped Day 2 of scrimmages after mostly a positive Day 1, during which he showed off his change of pace and touch around the mid-range and rim. He was short on a number of threes, and he lacks strength/explosion on drives. But his pace off the dribble and shot-making skill remain appealing for a highly skilled 19-year-old guard.