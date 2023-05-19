Cubs News: Cody Bellinger Placed on IL with Knee Injury; Eric Hosmer DFA'd

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Chicago Cubs outfielder Cody Bellinger has been placed on the injured list with a left knee contusion, according to Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic.

Eric Hosmer was also designated for assignment after struggling at the plate this season, hitting just .234 with a .280 on-base percentage and two home runs in 31 games. The four-time Gold Glove winner was in his first season in Chicago.

Bellinger is also in his first season with the Cubs after being non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the offseason. The 27-year-old has been much more productive, posting a .271 average and seven home runs in 37 games.

Any long-term injury could still be damaging for a player looking to rejuvenate his career after signing a one-year deal in the offseason.

Bellinger burst onto the scene with a Rookie of the Year award in 2017 and an MVP in 2019, hitting 47 home runs with a .305 average that season. He has struggled since, with injuries notably playing a role.

In 2021, the outfielder was limited to 95 games while having stints on the injured list with calf, hamstring and rib problems. The physical issues coincided with his worst year in the majors, as he hit .165 with a .240 on-base percentage and 10 home runs.

Leg issues slowed him down in 2022 as well, although he was able to play 144 games.

Another injury could be damaging for Bellinger as he tries to help the Cubs compete in the NL Central. Christopher Morel should see more playing time at center field until Bellinger returns to full strength.