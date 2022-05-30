Joe Girardi Says He Isn't Worried About Being Fired After Phillies' Loss to Mets

Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi might be on the hot seat after a slow start to the season, but he isn't worrying about being fired.

"I don't worry about my job," Girardi told reporters. "I've never worried about my job. I don't worry about my job. I've got to do my job. It's the business of being a manager. I don't worry about it."

The questions arose after a three-game sweep against the division rival New York Mets, dropping the Phillies to 21-27 on the season. The squad entered Monday 10.5 games back in the NL East.

Girardi is in his third season in Philadelphia and has yet to reach the postseason.

The Phillies entered the year with higher expectations thanks to a $233 million payroll that ranks fourth in the majors, per Spotrac.

The four other teams in the top five in payroll—New York Mets, Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees and San Diego Padres—have the four best records in baseball entering Monday.

With several former All-Stars on the roster including Bryce Harper, Zack Wheeler and J.T. Realmuto, Philadelphia certainly has enough talent to be competitive.

"I don't know how to describe the energy now, but it’s obviously not where it needs to be," outfielder Nick Castellanos said, per Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer. "Because we’re not playing like we should be."

It could cause a change in leadership as the Phillies try to reach expectations.

Girardi is still not worried about the situation, having gone through the experience in the past.

The 57-year-old was fired after one year managing the Marlins in 2006 despite winning the NL Manager of the Year award. He led the Yankees to a World Series title in 2009, but he was let go after his contract expired in 2017.