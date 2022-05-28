Mets' Jacob deGrom Says He Feels 'Completely Normal' in Recovery from Shoulder Injury

Eric Espada/Getty Images

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom told reporters that his right shoulder feels "completely normal" as he works his way back from a stress reaction suffered in his right scapula during spring training.

"I feel completely normal," he said, per Anthony DiComo of MLB.com.

"So I think that’s where it’s going to be like, do we push it? Do we not? That will be the discussion over the next few days. And when we get on the mound, what is the safest way to go about this?"

Per DiComo, deGrom is currently long-tossing "at distances up to 135 feet." Presumably, a bullpen session is the next step on the road to returning.

DiComo also suggested that if DeGrom continues to progress, then he could reasonably return to the mound in late June or early July. DeGrom noted that he's unaware of any timeline, however.

DeGrom is one of the game's best pitchers when healthy, if not the absolute best. He's a two-time National League Cy Young award winner who has gone 32-21 with a 1.94 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 774 strikeouts in 581 innings over his past four seasons.

The 33-year-old's entire eight-year career has been with the Mets. He's a four-time All-Star who has finished top 10 in the NL MVP voting twice.

DeGrom was on his way to a legendary season last year before right elbow inflammation shut him down for the year. He was 7-2 with a 1.08 ERA, 0.55 WHIP and 146 strikeouts in 15 starts until then.

The Mets have been snakebit with injuries to key players once again this year. Of note, one of their other star pitchers, Max Scherzer, is currently out with an oblique strain. The Mets announced on May 19 that he's expected out for six-to-eight weeks.

As for DeGrom, some encouraging news emerged Friday when he was seen throwing before the Mets' 8-6 home win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

Per David Adler of MLB.com, Mets manager Buck Showalter said that deGrom will travel with the team on its next West Coast trip, which begins Thursday at the Los Angeles Dodgers.

For now, the Mets are cruising in the National League East with a 30-17 record. They entered Saturday 7.5 games ahead of second-place Atlanta.