'Field of Dreams' Actor Ray Liotta Dies at Age 67

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Deadline

Actor Ray Liotta has died at age 67, his publicist, Jennifer Allen, told Daniel Arkin and Diana Dasrath of NBC News.

Liotta portrayed Shoeless Joe Jackson in the 1989 film Field of Dreams, considered one of the top sports movies of all time. He also starred in Goodfellas in 1990.

The actor was filming the movie Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. He died in his sleep, Allen told NBC News.

Though he was perhaps best known for his roles in action movies as cops or criminals, Liotta had a strong connection to the sports world through his iconic role in Field of Dreams.

The movie was referenced in introductions for MLB games, while the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox played a regular-season game at the movie site in Dyersville, Iowa, last year.

Liotta narrated a Fox segment on the making of the film:

The New Jersey native also won an Emmy Award in 2005 for a guest appearance on ER.