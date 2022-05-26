Cavaliers Rumors: Caris LeVert Contract Extension Interests Cleveland in Offseason

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

The Cleveland Cavaliers reportedly hope to sign Caris LeVert to an extension this offseason, as the guard has just one year remaining on his contract.

"From what I’ve heard, Cleveland would like to keep LeVert. That’s why they traded for him with that intention," Michael Scotto of HoopsHype reported.

An executive predicted LeVert will make about $20.5 million per season on a new deal and believed "Cleveland will pay him that," per Scotto.

The guard averaged 13.6 points and 3.9 assists in 19 games with the Cavaliers after heading over in a February trade from the Indiana Pacers. Cleveland gave up a protected first-round pick, veteran guard Ricky Rubio and a pair of second-rounders in the deal.

LeVert was inconsistent with the Cavs over the final few months of the season, although he did average 18.7 points per game across 39 starts with the Pacers to begin the year, scoring 42 in his final game before the trade.

The 27-year-old averaged 20.2 points per game in 2020-21 and is capable of taking over games when he gets hot.

As Collin Sexton is a restricted free agent this offseason, LeVert could remain the backcourt scoring threat needed to take pressure off Darius Garland.

Cleveland still must be concerned about LeVert's injury history, as he's played more than 60 games just once in his six-year NBA career. He missed time because of a foot injury in 2021-22 and finished the year with just 58 games played.

LeVert is set to make $18.8 million in the final year of his contract in 2022-23, but the Cavaliers might be cautious about throwing around more guaranteed money in a new deal.