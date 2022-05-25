Giancarlo Stanton Placed on Yankees' IL with Ankle Injury

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The New York Yankees have placed Giancarlo Stanton on the 10-day injured list with a right calf strain.

Stanton's move to the IL was one of several roster transactions in the Bronx on Wednesday:

After Wednesday night's game against the Baltimore Orioles, manager Aaron Boone told reporters the injury was in fact ankle inflammation, not a calf injury.

Stanton exited a May 24 game against the Baltimore Orioles with the aforementioned calf injury. Estevan Florial took over for Stanton in the lineup.

The 32-year-old slugger, a four-time All-Star, has been putting together another strong season when healthy. He's posted a .862 OPS with 11 home runs through 40 appearances to help lead the Yanks to a 30-13 record.

Stanton's 35 homers last season marked the sixth time he's surpassed the 30-HR mark, highlighted by 59 in 2017 en route to the NL MVP Award while with the Miami Marlins.

He's split time between designated hitter and right field for New York in 2022. An absence creates more playing time for multiple reserves, including Marwin Gonzalez and Miguel Andujar, who is starting in left field Wednesday against Baltimore. Joey Gallo is back off the COVID-19 IL and serving as the designated hitter.

The Yankees feature one of MLB's deepest lineups, which gives the club a chance to overcome any short-term injuries, but Stanton's availability will be important over the long haul as they attempt to hunt down their first championship since 2009.